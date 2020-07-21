Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 167 PALMA NOCE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
167 PALMA NOCE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
167 PALMA NOCE
167 Palma Noce
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
167 Palma Noce, Bexar County, TX 78253
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME RENTAL IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. EAZY ACCESS TO MILITARY BASES AND SHOPPING. TILED FLOORING THROUGH DOWNSTAIRS, OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH LARGE BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 167 PALMA NOCE have any available units?
167 PALMA NOCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 167 PALMA NOCE currently offering any rent specials?
167 PALMA NOCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 PALMA NOCE pet-friendly?
No, 167 PALMA NOCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexar County
.
Does 167 PALMA NOCE offer parking?
Yes, 167 PALMA NOCE offers parking.
Does 167 PALMA NOCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 PALMA NOCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 PALMA NOCE have a pool?
No, 167 PALMA NOCE does not have a pool.
Does 167 PALMA NOCE have accessible units?
No, 167 PALMA NOCE does not have accessible units.
Does 167 PALMA NOCE have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 PALMA NOCE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 PALMA NOCE have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 PALMA NOCE does not have units with air conditioning.
