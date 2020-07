Amenities

pet friendly pool playground fireplace game room

- Large 4 bedroom 3 bath home featuring formal living/dining area with fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and an adjoining breakfast area. Separate bedroom downstairs with full bath, perfect for guests! Large 18x19 master bedroom with sitting area. Master bath has separate shower and whirlpool tub. Great extra 12x18 space that can be used for loft or game room. Pets negotiable with deposit. $450 non-refundable cleaning fee.



(RLNE1828578)