Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, one story in Westcreek! Corner lot with beautiful landscaping and lots of trees! Pergo flooring and tile, new carpet in the bedrooms! Built-in microwave, refrigerator, gas stove and fireplace! Kitchen with breakfast bar! Open floorplan and split master! Walking distance to elementary school. Neighborhood offers swimming pools, tennis courts, jogging trail, playground. Close to Lackland AFB and Seaworld!