Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

From the Outside to the Inside this home has everything you need in your Rental Home. You can walk down the street to the pool and schools are highly rated in the local area. The owners put some great touches throughout this single story. You will also close to 1604, Shopping, & Lackland AFB!!! Don't wait to long to see, because it will not last long!!!