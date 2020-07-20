12606 POINT CYN

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 2 story home that is a must see. Home features a mother-in-law suite down stairs with full bathroom, gourmet kitchen w/corian counter tops, black appliances, breakfast bar & lots of storage space, media/game-room, over-sized backyard, corner lot, large bedrooms, two tier backyard, private yard, crown molding throughout the main floor of the home, wanes coating in dining room and close to the elementary school. Neighborhood has two pools, sports court, soccer field, park/playground & running trail.