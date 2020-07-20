All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 12606 POINT CYN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
12606 POINT CYN
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:43 AM

12606 POINT CYN

12606 Point Canyon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12606 Point Canyon, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2 story home that is a must see. Home features a mother-in-law suite down stairs with full bathroom, gourmet kitchen w/corian counter tops, black appliances, breakfast bar & lots of storage space, media/game-room, over-sized backyard, corner lot, large bedrooms, two tier backyard, private yard, crown molding throughout the main floor of the home, wanes coating in dining room and close to the elementary school. Neighborhood has two pools, sports court, soccer field, park/playground & running trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12606 POINT CYN have any available units?
12606 POINT CYN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 12606 POINT CYN have?
Some of 12606 POINT CYN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12606 POINT CYN currently offering any rent specials?
12606 POINT CYN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12606 POINT CYN pet-friendly?
No, 12606 POINT CYN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 12606 POINT CYN offer parking?
Yes, 12606 POINT CYN offers parking.
Does 12606 POINT CYN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12606 POINT CYN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12606 POINT CYN have a pool?
Yes, 12606 POINT CYN has a pool.
Does 12606 POINT CYN have accessible units?
No, 12606 POINT CYN does not have accessible units.
Does 12606 POINT CYN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12606 POINT CYN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12606 POINT CYN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12606 POINT CYN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road
Leon Valley, TX 78238
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District