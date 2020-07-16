11238 Begonia Rock

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

$1,000 off move-in costs and 50% off second monthâs payment!! $1995 per month with a 12 month lease or $2595 lease to own option with a 36 month lease. Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom in West Pointe Gardens. Two Master Bedrooms. Close to Lackland AFB. 2650+ sq ft. All bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs features kitchen, formal living room, living room, dining room, and indoor fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter tops and includes refrigerator. Trio lease financing available on eligible homes. Amount of cash due at signing includes inception fee, home care contribution, underwriting fee, and $.00 last month's payment (not all customers will qualify for waiver). First month payment is due prior to occupancy. Program available to eligible, qualified customers with satisfactory documented credit history who meet Trio underwriting requirements. Future monthly payments may increase depending on property taxes, insurance and homeowner association rates. All figures presented are examples only. Final numbers are based on actual customer application and credit profile. Customer is responsible for renter's insurance and maintenance during the lease term as well as any excess wear and tear as defined in the lease contract. Homes pictured in advertisements may be shown with additional upgrades. All homes financed through Trio come standard with the Trio Home Protection Program until purchased, starting on the actual move-in date. 2019 Trio Intellectual, LLC. The Trio name and logo are registered service marks.