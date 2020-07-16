All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

11238 Begonia Rock

11238 Begonia Rock · (214) 288-4450
Location

11238 Begonia Rock, Bexar County, TX 78245

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2659 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$1,000 off move-in costs and 50% off second monthâs payment!! $1995 per month with a 12 month lease or $2595 lease to own option with a 36 month lease. Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom in West Pointe Gardens. Two Master Bedrooms. Close to Lackland AFB. 2650+ sq ft. All bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs features kitchen, formal living room, living room, dining room, and indoor fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter tops and includes refrigerator. Trio lease financing available on eligible homes. Amount of cash due at signing includes inception fee, home care contribution, underwriting fee, and $.00 last month's payment (not all customers will qualify for waiver). First month payment is due prior to occupancy. Program available to eligible, qualified customers with satisfactory documented credit history who meet Trio underwriting requirements. Future monthly payments may increase depending on property taxes, insurance and homeowner association rates. All figures presented are examples only. Final numbers are based on actual customer application and credit profile. Customer is responsible for renter's insurance and maintenance during the lease term as well as any excess wear and tear as defined in the lease contract. Homes pictured in advertisements may be shown with additional upgrades. All homes financed through Trio come standard with the Trio Home Protection Program until purchased, starting on the actual move-in date. 2019 Trio Intellectual, LLC. The Trio name and logo are registered service marks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11238 Begonia Rock have any available units?
11238 Begonia Rock has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11238 Begonia Rock have?
Some of 11238 Begonia Rock's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11238 Begonia Rock currently offering any rent specials?
11238 Begonia Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11238 Begonia Rock pet-friendly?
No, 11238 Begonia Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 11238 Begonia Rock offer parking?
No, 11238 Begonia Rock does not offer parking.
Does 11238 Begonia Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11238 Begonia Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11238 Begonia Rock have a pool?
No, 11238 Begonia Rock does not have a pool.
Does 11238 Begonia Rock have accessible units?
No, 11238 Begonia Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 11238 Begonia Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, 11238 Begonia Rock does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11238 Begonia Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 11238 Begonia Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
