10618 TROTTERS BAY

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage game room carpet

Located in Wildhorse subdivision 4 bedrms. total, 3 Full Baths and 3 bedrms. down and 1 bdrm., bath, and Gameroom up. Very functional floor plan for a large family. Two living areas, separate dining room, large dine in kitchen, Granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. Engineered hardwood flooring, ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Nice size yard, covered patio, and full sprinkler system. Location is great for easy commute to anywhere in San Antonio, Military bases, downtown or medical center area.