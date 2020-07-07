All apartments in Bedford
917 Bryan Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

917 Bryan Drive

917 Bryan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

917 Bryan Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
**Property open to tour Sunday 11-10 from 3:30-5. This updated 3 bedroom property has no carpet, no popcorn ceiling, fresh paint, new SS appliances in kitchen, new granite in kitchen and guest bath, recently tiled bath and shower, tons of counter space and storage in the kitchen, SS farm style sink, dedicated laundry room, and an extra room that could be an office or 4th bedroom! New ceiling fans and fixtures throughout! Windows recently replaced. This beautiful property is in a great location! $50 app per occupant over 18 years old. Full application in MLS Docs. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. No smoking allowed anywhere on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Bryan Drive have any available units?
917 Bryan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Bryan Drive have?
Some of 917 Bryan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Bryan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Bryan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Bryan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Bryan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 917 Bryan Drive offer parking?
No, 917 Bryan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 917 Bryan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Bryan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Bryan Drive have a pool?
No, 917 Bryan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 917 Bryan Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Bryan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Bryan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Bryan Drive has units with dishwashers.

