917 Bryan Drive

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

**Property open to tour Sunday 11-10 from 3:30-5. This updated 3 bedroom property has no carpet, no popcorn ceiling, fresh paint, new SS appliances in kitchen, new granite in kitchen and guest bath, recently tiled bath and shower, tons of counter space and storage in the kitchen, SS farm style sink, dedicated laundry room, and an extra room that could be an office or 4th bedroom! New ceiling fans and fixtures throughout! Windows recently replaced. This beautiful property is in a great location! $50 app per occupant over 18 years old. Full application in MLS Docs. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. No smoking allowed anywhere on the property.