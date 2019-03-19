All apartments in Bedford
825

825 Hurst Drive
Location

825 Hurst Drive, Bedford, TX 76022
Kelmont Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
THE BRISTOLS APARTMENTS - Property Id: 266014

DONT MISS OUT OUR SPACIOUS 1BD 1BTH THAT WE WILL HAVE AVAILABLE FOR YOU!!

All new black appliances

New wood floor

Large patio area

Large bathroom

Laundry room in property with new washers & dryers!!

We accept pets

Harrison elementary school is right next to us

Easy access to hwy 183&820

5 mins away from north east mall
And more.

Call us for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266014
Property Id 266014

(RLNE5742628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 have any available units?
825 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 have?
Some of 825's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 825 currently offering any rent specials?
825 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 is pet friendly.
Does 825 offer parking?
No, 825 does not offer parking.
Does 825 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 have a pool?
No, 825 does not have a pool.
Does 825 have accessible units?
No, 825 does not have accessible units.
Does 825 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 has units with dishwashers.

