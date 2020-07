Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful duplex in HEB ISD! NEWLY REMODELED! Completely renovated duplex in a gorgeous, quiet neighborhood! Brand new AC unit, new paint, laminate wood flooring throughout, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances. Located near top rated schools and right across the street from a beautiful park! This home will not last long. Schedule your private showing today!