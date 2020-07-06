All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2503 Chinaberry Drive

2503 Chinaberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Chinaberry Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent location! On a quiet neighborhood, this 1-story home has open concept living, dining & kitchen; 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans & great closet space. Has been updated from floor to ceiling with great features: new stainless-steel appliances, HVAC system, wood-like tile throughout, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, recess lighting. Private back patio with fully fenced yard; perfect for entertaining. Area 1,573 sf; 12-month lease option. Walk to park, church, shops. HEB ISD. Great neighborhood. Centrally located in the DFW metroplex with easy access to main freeways, DFW airport, shopping, dining, & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Chinaberry Drive have any available units?
2503 Chinaberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Chinaberry Drive have?
Some of 2503 Chinaberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Chinaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Chinaberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Chinaberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Chinaberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2503 Chinaberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Chinaberry Drive offers parking.
Does 2503 Chinaberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Chinaberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Chinaberry Drive have a pool?
No, 2503 Chinaberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Chinaberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2503 Chinaberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Chinaberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Chinaberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

