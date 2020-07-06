2503 Chinaberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location! On a quiet neighborhood, this 1-story home has open concept living, dining & kitchen; 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans & great closet space. Has been updated from floor to ceiling with great features: new stainless-steel appliances, HVAC system, wood-like tile throughout, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, recess lighting. Private back patio with fully fenced yard; perfect for entertaining. Area 1,573 sf; 12-month lease option. Walk to park, church, shops. HEB ISD. Great neighborhood. Centrally located in the DFW metroplex with easy access to main freeways, DFW airport, shopping, dining, & entertainment.