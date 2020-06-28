All apartments in Azle
752 Stribling Circle
752 Stribling Circle

752 Stribling Circle · No Longer Available
Location

752 Stribling Circle, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property available 10-30-19. Great 3-2-2 Duplex in Azle! Nice floor plan has a large 16x12 family room with pretty vinyl plank flooring and high ceilings. Dining area opens to the spacious kitchen with ample storage and extra pantry. Large master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Nice sized secondaries, 2nd bath with extended vanity, utility room with built-ins, neutral colors, expansive backyard, covered porch and more located within walking distance to Shady Grove Park, Eagle Mountain Lake and Jogging Trails! One small pet under 30 lbs. considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

