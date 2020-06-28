752 Stribling Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property available 10-30-19. Great 3-2-2 Duplex in Azle! Nice floor plan has a large 16x12 family room with pretty vinyl plank flooring and high ceilings. Dining area opens to the spacious kitchen with ample storage and extra pantry. Large master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Nice sized secondaries, 2nd bath with extended vanity, utility room with built-ins, neutral colors, expansive backyard, covered porch and more located within walking distance to Shady Grove Park, Eagle Mountain Lake and Jogging Trails! One small pet under 30 lbs. considered.