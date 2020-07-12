Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Azle, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Azle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
5 Units Available
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1015 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
58 Units Available
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
220 N Broadway Road
220 North Broadway Street, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
864 sqft
Calling all boaters and fishermen! Premiere waterfront location on Eagle Mountain Lake. 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms. Full size utility room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbor Estates
1317 Oak Harbor Boulevard
1317 Oak Harbor Boulevard, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1906 sqft
Oak Harbor Estates Home with three bedrooms and two full baths. Located close to Eagle Mt. Lake and community park with boat access. Wood luxury vinyl flooring and granite countertops in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1904 Reynolds Drive
1904 Reynolds Drive, Azle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4075 sqft
Custom home with lots of oversized rooms, open concept, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, media room or fourth bedroom, upstairs game room with wet bar, full bath, park like setting, living room windows from ceiling to floor to enjoy the
Results within 1 mile of Azle

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
251 Baughman Hill Road
251 Baughman Hill Rd, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1073 sqft
Cute half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Kitchen has electric range & dishwasher. Backyard is fenced with a solid metal fence for privacy. Very well maintained property.
Results within 5 miles of Azle

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
120 Jody Lane
120 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Springtown ISD, between Azle and Springtown. Stainless steel refrigerator,washer and dryer included. Oversized utility room has room for freezer or office. Water and lawn service provided. Perimeter fencing.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
147 Jody Lane
147 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Everything is brand new. All Electric.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
149 Jody Lane
149 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Lawn service and water provided. Everything is brand new. All Electric.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Newsom Mound Road
1608 Newsom Mound Road, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2057 sqft
Completely remodeled two-story home on half an acre! This property is zoned for Azle ISD; features include a large kitchen with island at the heart of the home, 2 living areas, mud room for the kids to drop ALL THE THINGS on the way in, powder room,

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6820 Veal Station Rd
6820 Veal Station Road, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1491 sqft
Secluded 3 bed 2 bath home on 3 Acres- Weatherford Address- Azle ISD - Come make this one your own. Open concept with custom built ins. Country living with plenty of storage. Home has laminate wood and tile floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Azle
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
23 Units Available
Far Greater Northside
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1197 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
15 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
35 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
9 Units Available
Shady Oaks Manor
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$750
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
997 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Apartment Homes! Our quaint community offers the best of Saginaw, TX living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Western Hills North
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$933
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
32 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
41 Units Available
South Lake Worth
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1291 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
4 Units Available
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1110 sqft
Ruston Apartments will place our residents peacefully in Saginaw, Texas, north of the hustle and bustle of downtown Fort Worth but close to major thoroughfares, offering easy access to employment and entertainment alike.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
40 Units Available
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
Welcome to Oak View Apartments, your resource for modern and stylish apartment living in White Settlement, Texas. Our apartment community offers everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Azle, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Azle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

