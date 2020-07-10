/
apartments with washer dryer
12 Apartments for rent in Azle, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
5 Units Available
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1015 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
61 Units Available
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.
Results within 5 miles of Azle
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
120 Jody Lane
120 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Springtown ISD, between Azle and Springtown. Stainless steel refrigerator,washer and dryer included. Oversized utility room has room for freezer or office. Water and lawn service provided. Perimeter fencing.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
147 Jody Lane
147 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Everything is brand new. All Electric.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
149 Jody Lane
149 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Lawn service and water provided. Everything is brand new. All Electric.
Results within 10 miles of Azle
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
24 Units Available
Far Greater Northside
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1197 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
14 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Western Hills North
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
South Lake Worth
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1291 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
21 Units Available
Sunset Gardens
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
