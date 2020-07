Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance package receiving

Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..



We are just two blocks from 199 and within walking distance to shopping and dining. Perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors, Eagle Mountain Lake is within 5 minutes. The Boondocks, which offers dining and live venues, is also nearby. For a carefree afternoon, take a stroll through Shady Grove Park or relax while the young are at play in the playground.