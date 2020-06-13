Apartment List
/
TX
/
azle
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Azle, TX

Finding an apartment in Azle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1015 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
69 Units Available
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
132 Parkwood Court
132 Parkwood Court, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1425 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Azle

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
251 Baughman Hill Road
251 Baughman Hill Rd, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1073 sqft
Cute half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Kitchen has electric range & dishwasher. Backyard is fenced with a solid metal fence for privacy. Very well maintained property.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1736 Tanglewood Dr.
1736 Tanglewood Drive, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1334 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home FOR LEASE in Unincorporated Azle! - Country living with easy access to the city! Luxury vinyl plank flooring installed in kitchen, dining and bathrooms in 2019.
Results within 5 miles of Azle

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
149 Jody Lane
149 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Lawn service and water provided. Everything is brand new. All Electric.
Results within 10 miles of Azle
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Far Greater Northside
20 Units Available
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1315 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
16 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Shady Oaks Manor
4 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
26 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
27 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
$
34 Units Available
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
Welcome to Oak View Apartments, your resource for modern and stylish apartment living in White Settlement, Texas. Our apartment community offers everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
South Lake Worth
37 Units Available
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1291 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
$
1 Unit Available
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ruston Apartments will place our residents peacefully in Saginaw, Texas, north of the hustle and bustle of downtown Fort Worth but close to major thoroughfares, offering easy access to employment and entertainment alike.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
409 W 4th St
409 West 4th Street, Springtown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BA Farmhouse in Springtown - Fully remodeled farm style house in a quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan and a huge backyard! Call to schedule a tour of this property today! (RLNE5648853)

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
593 CR 4680
593 County Road 4680, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1806 sqft
Boyd Texas Homes for Rent - Large corner lot home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, enclosed patio, attached 2 car garage, large carport, large 3 bay shop. Very roomy home with large yard. All new flooring though out with other updates. Cozy country living.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Azle, TX

Finding an apartment in Azle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzle 3 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with BalconyAzle Apartments with GarageAzle Apartments with GymAzle Apartments with Parking
Azle Apartments with PoolAzle Apartments with Washer-DryerAzle Dog Friendly ApartmentsAzle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College