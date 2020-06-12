/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Azle, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
69 Units Available
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lake Crest Park
1 Unit Available
316 Lochridge Drive
316 Lochridge Drive, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1627 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom brick duplex with beautiful laminate wood flooring in entryway, living room, & hallway. Bathroom and converted garage living space with newer carpet. Nice sized yard with lots of trees!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
622 S Stewart
622 S Stewart St, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Very cute 2bd 1ba rental house conveniently located. Enjoy fresh water from the well and country living. Only a short drive to FW.
Results within 5 miles of Azle
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
900 E Reno Road
900 East Reno Road, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Great layout in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. New vinyl plank flooring that looks great! Unit has been freshly painted. Spacious master bedroom with 2 walk in closets.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
149 Jody Lane
149 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Lawn service and water provided. Everything is brand new. All Electric.
Results within 10 miles of Azle
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
16 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Far Greater Northside
22 Units Available
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1046 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Shady Oaks Manor
5 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
28 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Constellation Ranch
41 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1079 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
36 Units Available
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
Welcome to Oak View Apartments, your resource for modern and stylish apartment living in White Settlement, Texas. Our apartment community offers everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
South Lake Worth
40 Units Available
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
2 Units Available
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir, Saginaw, TX
2 Bedrooms
$960
930 sqft
Ruston Apartments will place our residents peacefully in Saginaw, Texas, north of the hustle and bustle of downtown Fort Worth but close to major thoroughfares, offering easy access to employment and entertainment alike.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
