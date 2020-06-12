/
3 bedroom apartments
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Azle, TX
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1015 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1313 Briarwood Drive
1313 Briarwood Drive, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Picturesque 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house near basketball court and neighborhood pool. Coming Soon!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Oak Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1317 Oak Harbor Boulevard
1317 Oak Harbor Boulevard, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1906 sqft
Oak Harbor Estates Home with three bedrooms and two full baths. Located close to Eagle Mt. Lake and community park with boat access. Wood luxury vinyl flooring and granite countertops in kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
132 Parkwood Court
132 Parkwood Court, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1425 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Azle
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
1680 Long Avenue
1680 Long Avenue, Pelican Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1188 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on a corner lot surrounded by trees and offers 1188 sqft. This home features many upgrades throughout. Please contact us to schedule a viewing 682-247-0307
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
251 Baughman Hill Road
251 Baughman Hill Rd, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1073 sqft
Cute half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Kitchen has electric range & dishwasher. Backyard is fenced with a solid metal fence for privacy. Very well maintained property.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1565 E Reno
1565 West Reno Road, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
3-2 mobile home freshly painted and new flooring. Ready for move in! New counter tops in bathrooms. Washer and dryer included. Split bedrooms. Covered deck. Gross monthly income must be at least $2,900. Minimum credit score 580. No pets. No smoking.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1736 Tanglewood Dr.
1736 Tanglewood Drive, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1159 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home FOR LEASE in Unincorporated Azle! - Country living with easy access to the city! Luxury vinyl plank flooring installed in kitchen, dining and bathrooms in 2019.
Results within 5 miles of Azle
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6300 Midway Road Unit B
6300 Midway Rd, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1210 sqft
Updated Townhome in Springtown - Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 story, townhome available for immediate lease. This is move in ready with new durable laminate flooring, tile and professionally cleaned carpets.
Results within 10 miles of Azle
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
28 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1315 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
South Lake Worth
40 Units Available
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1291 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Ranch House Rd
405 Ranch House Road, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
Come to the country close to the City. - 3/2/2 with large lot (RLNE3316266)
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
409 W 4th St
409 West 4th Street, Springtown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BA Farmhouse in Springtown - Fully remodeled farm style house in a quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan and a huge backyard! Call to schedule a tour of this property today! (RLNE5648853)
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
593 CR 4680
593 County Road 4680, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1806 sqft
Boyd Texas Homes for Rent - Large corner lot home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, enclosed patio, attached 2 car garage, large carport, large 3 bay shop. Very roomy home with large yard. All new flooring though out with other updates. Cozy country living.
