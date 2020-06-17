All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

12700 Ridgeline Boulevard

12700 Ridgeline Boulevard · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12700 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,270

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Ridgeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This beautiful Northwest Property is offering amazing specials!!! 2 Months Free For 14 Month Lease!!! Exceptional living, spacious units, beautiful greenery, convenient entertainment coupled with a plethora of amenities. Such as chef Quality kitchens, spa inspired bathrooms, huge walk-in closet‘s attach garage on select units… And a whole lot more. Contact Nathan (YOUR FREE LOCATOR) for Scheduled Viewing - (512) 576-9232!! [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582055 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard have any available units?
12700 Ridgeline Boulevard has a unit available for $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard have?
Some of 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Ridgeline Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 Ridgeline Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
