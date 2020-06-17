12700 Ridgeline Boulevard

Amenities

Ridgeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This beautiful Northwest Property is offering amazing specials!!! 2 Months Free For 14 Month Lease!!! Exceptional living, spacious units, beautiful greenery, convenient entertainment coupled with a plethora of amenities. Such as chef Quality kitchens, spa inspired bathrooms, huge walk-in closet‘s attach garage on select units… And a whole lot more. Contact Nathan (YOUR FREE LOCATOR) for Scheduled Viewing - (512) 576-9232!! [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582055 ]