All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
925 Meadowdale Road
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:55 AM
925 Meadowdale Road
925 Meadowdale Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
925 Meadowdale Road, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 925 Meadowdale Road have any available units?
925 Meadowdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 925 Meadowdale Road have?
Some of 925 Meadowdale Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 925 Meadowdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
925 Meadowdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Meadowdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 925 Meadowdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 925 Meadowdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 925 Meadowdale Road offers parking.
Does 925 Meadowdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Meadowdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Meadowdale Road have a pool?
No, 925 Meadowdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 925 Meadowdale Road have accessible units?
No, 925 Meadowdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Meadowdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Meadowdale Road has units with dishwashers.
