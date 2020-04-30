All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 912 W Tucker Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
912 W Tucker Blvd
Last updated April 15 2020 at 8:58 PM

912 W Tucker Blvd

912 West Tucker Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

912 West Tucker Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage home for lease in Arlington - Cute 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage home for lease in Arlington. Many Upgrades. The spacious kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful tumbled travertine backsplash, under-mount sink, stainless smooth surface electric range, stainless steel microwave, and stainless steel dishwasher. Breakfast bar & large dining area. Fenced backyard. Updated bathroom. Storage shed in the backyard. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Wood looking vinyl plank flooring.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Arlington.

GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.

PARKING:

1 car garage.

(RLNE5622655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 W Tucker Blvd have any available units?
912 W Tucker Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 W Tucker Blvd have?
Some of 912 W Tucker Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 W Tucker Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
912 W Tucker Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 W Tucker Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 W Tucker Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 912 W Tucker Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 912 W Tucker Blvd offers parking.
Does 912 W Tucker Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 W Tucker Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 W Tucker Blvd have a pool?
No, 912 W Tucker Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 912 W Tucker Blvd have accessible units?
No, 912 W Tucker Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 912 W Tucker Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 W Tucker Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center