912 W Tucker Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage home for lease in Arlington - Cute 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage home for lease in Arlington. Many Upgrades. The spacious kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful tumbled travertine backsplash, under-mount sink, stainless smooth surface electric range, stainless steel microwave, and stainless steel dishwasher. Breakfast bar & large dining area. Fenced backyard. Updated bathroom. Storage shed in the backyard. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Wood looking vinyl plank flooring.



VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Arlington.



GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.



PARKING:



1 car garage.



(RLNE5622655)