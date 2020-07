Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**MOVE IN READY!!** Unit #850 only. Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath, features ceiling fans in living and all bedrooms, kitchen opens up to dining with breakfast bar. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet, secondary bedrooms are all good size. Easy access to Parks Mall, I-20, Hwy 360. Tenant and Tenants Agent to verify all information provided. Pets are case by case. Unit 850 available, NOT 848. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS.