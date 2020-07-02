All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:31 AM

815 N Mesquite St APT A

815 North Mesquite St · No Longer Available
Location

815 North Mesquite St, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex for Lease in Arlington - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex for lease in Arlington. Close to highways I-30 and 360. Fenced backyard. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Very spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area. Separate utility closet with full size washer and dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 N Mesquite St APT A have any available units?
815 N Mesquite St APT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 N Mesquite St APT A have?
Some of 815 N Mesquite St APT A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 N Mesquite St APT A currently offering any rent specials?
815 N Mesquite St APT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 N Mesquite St APT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 N Mesquite St APT A is pet friendly.
Does 815 N Mesquite St APT A offer parking?
No, 815 N Mesquite St APT A does not offer parking.
Does 815 N Mesquite St APT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 N Mesquite St APT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 N Mesquite St APT A have a pool?
No, 815 N Mesquite St APT A does not have a pool.
Does 815 N Mesquite St APT A have accessible units?
No, 815 N Mesquite St APT A does not have accessible units.
Does 815 N Mesquite St APT A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 N Mesquite St APT A has units with dishwashers.

