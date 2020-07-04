All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7932 Copper Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7932 Copper Canyon Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

7932 Copper Canyon Drive

7932 Copper Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7932 Copper Canyon Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
Very Nice 3-2-2 in S. Arlington with MANSFIELD ISD! Newly remodeled in 2016 with fresh paint and new laminate and ceramic tile flooring. 2016 faucets, gutters, A~C condenser. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking dining and large living with fireplace. Split master with a large walk-in and a master bath deluxe...stand-up shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. Ceiling fans in all rooms, big fenced backyard, alarm-ready, & garage door opener. Ready for immediate move-in! One block from Misenhimer Park with walk~bike trail, baseball diamond, b-ball courts, volleyball, picnic gazebo, 2 playgrounds, kids splash park in summer, etc. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7932 Copper Canyon Drive have any available units?
7932 Copper Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7932 Copper Canyon Drive have?
Some of 7932 Copper Canyon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7932 Copper Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7932 Copper Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7932 Copper Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7932 Copper Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7932 Copper Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7932 Copper Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 7932 Copper Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7932 Copper Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7932 Copper Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 7932 Copper Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7932 Copper Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 7932 Copper Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7932 Copper Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7932 Copper Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center