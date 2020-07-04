7932 Copper Canyon Drive

Amenities

Very Nice 3-2-2 in S. Arlington with MANSFIELD ISD! Newly remodeled in 2016 with fresh paint and new laminate and ceramic tile flooring. 2016 faucets, gutters, A~C condenser. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking dining and large living with fireplace. Split master with a large walk-in and a master bath deluxe...stand-up shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. Ceiling fans in all rooms, big fenced backyard, alarm-ready, & garage door opener. Ready for immediate move-in! One block from Misenhimer Park with walk~bike trail, baseball diamond, b-ball courts, volleyball, picnic gazebo, 2 playgrounds, kids splash park in summer, etc. A must see!