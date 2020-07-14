Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center gym parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport conference room courtyard dog park guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal

Welcome to Aspen Court Apartments in Arlington, Texas! Our apartment homes are close to I-30 and Highway 360 in Arlington and just a short drive from major Dallas/Fort Worth attractions such as Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, the Ball Park at Arlington and the New Cowboys Stadium.All of our one and two bedroom apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, 2" wood blinds, and patios or balconies. Select apartments have undergone complete makeovers to include new countertops and cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerators, ceramic flooring, new carpeting and new appliances.Our residents can enjoy our amazing new fitness center for all their weight training and cardio needs or surf the web in our business center. Play a friendly game on our basketball court and cool off in our beautiful swimming pool. Our community has access gates and covered parking for each apartment home.Call and schedule your personalized tour of Aspen Court Apartment Homes today!