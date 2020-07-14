All apartments in Arlington
Aspen Court
Aspen Court

2305 Ashcroft Ln · (575) 408-7054
Location

2305 Ashcroft Ln, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0425 · Avail. Sep 7

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0326 · Avail. Aug 15

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0412 · Avail. Aug 1

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0518 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 0918 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
conference room
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Aspen Court Apartments in Arlington, Texas! Our apartment homes are close to I-30 and Highway 360 in Arlington and just a short drive from major Dallas/Fort Worth attractions such as Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, the Ball Park at Arlington and the New Cowboys Stadium.All of our one and two bedroom apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, 2" wood blinds, and patios or balconies. Select apartments have undergone complete makeovers to include new countertops and cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerators, ceramic flooring, new carpeting and new appliances.Our residents can enjoy our amazing new fitness center for all their weight training and cardio needs or surf the web in our business center. Play a friendly game on our basketball court and cool off in our beautiful swimming pool. Our community has access gates and covered parking for each apartment home.Call and schedule your personalized tour of Aspen Court Apartment Homes today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $1
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750 and we offer sure deposit starting at $131.25
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 per unit).
Storage Details: n/a

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Court have any available units?
Aspen Court has 9 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspen Court have?
Some of Aspen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Court currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Court is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Court offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Court offers parking.
Does Aspen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Court have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Court has a pool.
Does Aspen Court have accessible units?
Yes, Aspen Court has accessible units.
Does Aspen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Court has units with dishwashers.
