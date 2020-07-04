All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 703 Sendero Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
703 Sendero Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 5:22 AM

703 Sendero Drive

703 Sendero Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

703 Sendero Dr, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newer home, with all the modern touches. Interior has been freshly painted. Gorgeous Rotunda Entry - Beautiful Tile Floors in Kitchen, Breakfast, and Baths. Incredible Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel, Large Island, and Granite! Family Room is Open to the Kitchen and Dining Area, Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace. Pre wired for Flat Screen TV. Spacious Master with sitting area, Luxurious Master Bath - Split Bedroom Arrangement. Study with French Doors just off the Entrance. Over sized Covered Patio, with a TEXAS size backyard with Sprinkler System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Sendero Drive have any available units?
703 Sendero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Sendero Drive have?
Some of 703 Sendero Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Sendero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Sendero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Sendero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 703 Sendero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 703 Sendero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 703 Sendero Drive offers parking.
Does 703 Sendero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Sendero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Sendero Drive have a pool?
No, 703 Sendero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 Sendero Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 Sendero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Sendero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Sendero Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center