702 High Eagle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this gorgeous, updated, single story home in Mansfield ISD. The home comes with upgraded features such as engineered wood floor, quartz counter top in the kitchen, large covered patio, Rachio Gen sprinkler system in the front and backyard, spacious shed and so much more!! Home is conveniently located near major shopping centers such as Premium Outlet Mall, Parks Mall, and the Highlands. Hungry? It is located near Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart and tons of restaurants of all sorts. There are about 10 parks nearby and right in the middle between highway 360, 287 and I20.