702 High Eagle Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

702 High Eagle Drive

702 High Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

702 High Eagle Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this gorgeous, updated, single story home in Mansfield ISD. The home comes with upgraded features such as engineered wood floor, quartz counter top in the kitchen, large covered patio, Rachio Gen sprinkler system in the front and backyard, spacious shed and so much more!! Home is conveniently located near major shopping centers such as Premium Outlet Mall, Parks Mall, and the Highlands. Hungry? It is located near Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart and tons of restaurants of all sorts. There are about 10 parks nearby and right in the middle between highway 360, 287 and I20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 High Eagle Drive have any available units?
702 High Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 High Eagle Drive have?
Some of 702 High Eagle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 High Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 High Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 High Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 High Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 702 High Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 702 High Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 702 High Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 High Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 High Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 702 High Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 702 High Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 702 High Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 702 High Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 High Eagle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

