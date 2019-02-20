7008 Montego Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath one story home sits on corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with wood like floors. Kitchen has electric range, LARGE walk in pantry, ceramic tile floors & granite look countertops. 2 inch blinds thru out. Master has lots of light & master bath with separate tub and shower. French doors off breakfast nook lead to backyard patio. Two living areas give you lots of options for use. Sprinkler system for the lovely St. Augustine grass. This home is ready for move in May 1, 2019. 1 small dog may be allowed depending on breed with non-refundable pet fee of $500. Listing agent is owner.