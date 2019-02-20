All apartments in Arlington
7008 Montego Court
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:38 PM

7008 Montego Court

7008 Montego Court · No Longer Available
Location

7008 Montego Court, Arlington, TX 76002
Lake Port Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath one story home sits on corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with wood like floors. Kitchen has electric range, LARGE walk in pantry, ceramic tile floors & granite look countertops. 2 inch blinds thru out. Master has lots of light & master bath with separate tub and shower. French doors off breakfast nook lead to backyard patio. Two living areas give you lots of options for use. Sprinkler system for the lovely St. Augustine grass. This home is ready for move in May 1, 2019. 1 small dog may be allowed depending on breed with non-refundable pet fee of $500. Listing agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Montego Court have any available units?
7008 Montego Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Montego Court have?
Some of 7008 Montego Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Montego Court currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Montego Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Montego Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 Montego Court is pet friendly.
Does 7008 Montego Court offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Montego Court offers parking.
Does 7008 Montego Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Montego Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Montego Court have a pool?
No, 7008 Montego Court does not have a pool.
Does 7008 Montego Court have accessible units?
No, 7008 Montego Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Montego Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Montego Court does not have units with dishwashers.

