6706 Dusty Ridge Trail
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:43 AM

6706 Dusty Ridge Trail

6706 Dusty Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6706 Dusty Ridge Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable, MOVE IN READY home. Perfect use of space in this 3 Bedroom Home. Good amount of Storage. Large Living area with Fireplace. Dining area open to Living Rm. Easy Care Laminate Flooring. Designer Light Fixtures and soft neutral Paint Colors. Exterior also recently painted. Energy Efficient HVAC Serviced, and ready for the Texas heat. Kitchen includes newer glass top range and built in microwave. Subway Tile Back Splash. Refrigerator Included. Separate Washer and Dryer area off Kitchen. Use TAR App. $50 App Fee per adult, include copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Qualification: Minimum Credit Score of 600, Income 3 times Rent, Good Rent History and No Criminal History. One Small Pet Considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail have any available units?
6706 Dusty Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail have?
Some of 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Dusty Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 Dusty Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

