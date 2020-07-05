6706 Dusty Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable, MOVE IN READY home. Perfect use of space in this 3 Bedroom Home. Good amount of Storage. Large Living area with Fireplace. Dining area open to Living Rm. Easy Care Laminate Flooring. Designer Light Fixtures and soft neutral Paint Colors. Exterior also recently painted. Energy Efficient HVAC Serviced, and ready for the Texas heat. Kitchen includes newer glass top range and built in microwave. Subway Tile Back Splash. Refrigerator Included. Separate Washer and Dryer area off Kitchen. Use TAR App. $50 App Fee per adult, include copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Qualification: Minimum Credit Score of 600, Income 3 times Rent, Good Rent History and No Criminal History. One Small Pet Considered.