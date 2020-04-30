6508 Impala Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this cozy three bedroom, two bath home in south Arlington conveniently located off of HWY 20 and 360 with easy access to George Bush Tollway. This home is equipped with full size WD connections, two-car garage, wood burning fireplace, and a large fenced backyard with a lighted, covered patio. On top of that, each bedroom has it’s own walk-in closet with automatic lighting, and wait until the see the master bathroom with double sinks, garden bathtub, and standalone shower! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please reach out to agent directly!