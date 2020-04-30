All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:30 AM

6508 Impala Drive

6508 Impala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6508 Impala Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this cozy three bedroom, two bath home in south Arlington conveniently located off of HWY 20 and 360 with easy access to George Bush Tollway. This home is equipped with full size WD connections, two-car garage, wood burning fireplace, and a large fenced backyard with a lighted, covered patio. On top of that, each bedroom has it’s own walk-in closet with automatic lighting, and wait until the see the master bathroom with double sinks, garden bathtub, and standalone shower! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please reach out to agent directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Impala Drive have any available units?
6508 Impala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Impala Drive have?
Some of 6508 Impala Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Impala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Impala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Impala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6508 Impala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6508 Impala Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Impala Drive offers parking.
Does 6508 Impala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Impala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Impala Drive have a pool?
No, 6508 Impala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Impala Drive have accessible units?
No, 6508 Impala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Impala Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 Impala Drive has units with dishwashers.

