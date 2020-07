Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Just repainted inside and updated with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms and new fixtures installed.

Home features a large living room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Wood look flooring installed in living room hallway and bedrooms. Extra nice master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Big backyard with trees. Agents see Rental Criteria form uploaded in Transaction Desk. Use TAR Lease application. No dogs over 20 lbs. small pets OK.