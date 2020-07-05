6311 Saddle Ridge Rd.

Amenities

Nice single Family in Arlington in Arlington ISD. - This home has new inside paint and all new updated flooring. There is plank in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The living area has a fireplace and built in book shelves. There is a separate dining room plus an area in kitchen that can hold a dinette. The master has a separate shower and tub. Yard is very large and is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4808064)