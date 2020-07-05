All apartments in Arlington
6311 Saddle Ridge Rd.

6311 Saddle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Saddle Ridge Road, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice single Family in Arlington in Arlington ISD. - This home has new inside paint and all new updated flooring. There is plank in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The living area has a fireplace and built in book shelves. There is a separate dining room plus an area in kitchen that can hold a dinette. The master has a separate shower and tub. Yard is very large and is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4808064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. have any available units?
6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. have?
Some of 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. offer parking?
No, 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. have a pool?
No, 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Saddle Ridge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

