6307 Blaney Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6307 Blaney Drive
6307 Blaney Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6307 Blaney Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large living area upon entry. 3 spacious split bedrooms. Freshly painted. Kitchen is open to the breakfast. Large fenced backyard. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6307 Blaney Drive have any available units?
6307 Blaney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6307 Blaney Drive have?
Some of 6307 Blaney Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6307 Blaney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Blaney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Blaney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6307 Blaney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6307 Blaney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6307 Blaney Drive offers parking.
Does 6307 Blaney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 Blaney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Blaney Drive have a pool?
No, 6307 Blaney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6307 Blaney Drive have accessible units?
No, 6307 Blaney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Blaney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6307 Blaney Drive has units with dishwashers.
