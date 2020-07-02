Rent Calculator
6214 Pennsylvania Avenue
6214 Pennsylvania Avenue
6214 Pennsylvania Ave
·
Location
6214 Pennsylvania Ave, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
6214 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
