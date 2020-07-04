617 Lost Springs Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UNIT B. CENTER UNIT. Very Nice property. CLEAN AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS. RECENT UPDATED Vinyl Planking installed in Living Rm and downstairs Bedroom. The carpet, paint, stove, microwave and counter tops only a few years old. Cozy WB Fireplace and Wet bar area in living room. Open Living and Dining area. Sliding doors from Dining area to back patio. One bedroom, bath upstairs and One bed and Bath down. Washer and Dryer Utility closet on first floor. Covered rear parking for 2 cars. Enclosed back yard area. Cul de sac street limits traffic. Rent INCLUDES yard care fee. $50 App Fee per Adult. Pets case by case. Copy of DL and Pay Stubs. Verify Schls. Tenant or Agent to verify information