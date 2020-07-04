All apartments in Arlington
617 Lost Springs Court

Location

617 Lost Springs Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UNIT B. CENTER UNIT. Very Nice property. CLEAN AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS. RECENT UPDATED Vinyl Planking installed in Living Rm and downstairs Bedroom. The carpet, paint, stove, microwave and counter tops only a few years old. Cozy WB Fireplace and Wet bar area in living room. Open Living and Dining area. Sliding doors from Dining area to back patio. One bedroom, bath upstairs and One bed and Bath down. Washer and Dryer Utility closet on first floor. Covered rear parking for 2 cars. Enclosed back yard area. Cul de sac street limits traffic. Rent INCLUDES yard care fee. $50 App Fee per Adult. Pets case by case. Copy of DL and Pay Stubs. Verify Schls. Tenant or Agent to verify information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Lost Springs Court have any available units?
617 Lost Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Lost Springs Court have?
Some of 617 Lost Springs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Lost Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
617 Lost Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Lost Springs Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Lost Springs Court is pet friendly.
Does 617 Lost Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 617 Lost Springs Court offers parking.
Does 617 Lost Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Lost Springs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Lost Springs Court have a pool?
No, 617 Lost Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 617 Lost Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 617 Lost Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Lost Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Lost Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

