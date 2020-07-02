This Arlington dream home is waiting for you! With a kitchen appliance package, fenced back yard, and upgrades throughout, you won't want to miss out! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6108 York River Drive have any available units?
6108 York River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6108 York River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6108 York River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 York River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 York River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6108 York River Drive offer parking?
No, 6108 York River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6108 York River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 York River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 York River Drive have a pool?
No, 6108 York River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6108 York River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6108 York River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 York River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6108 York River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 York River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6108 York River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)