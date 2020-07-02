6103 Bay Hill Dr.

Amenities

Nice 2 Story in Arlington off Matlock - Nice 2 story home in Arlington with all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs is a large living area with fireplace, eat in kitchen and a room that can be used as formal dining room or 4th bedroom if added bi fold door. Flooring is carpet and plank. Yard is good sized with open patio and is fenced. House is total electric. Arlington ISD.

No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4527623)