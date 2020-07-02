All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
609 Nightshade Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

609 Nightshade Drive

609 Nightshade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Nightshade Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-story, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances with an electric stove! The master bath has a large vanity, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Nightshade Drive have any available units?
609 Nightshade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Nightshade Drive have?
Some of 609 Nightshade Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Nightshade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Nightshade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Nightshade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Nightshade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 609 Nightshade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Nightshade Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Nightshade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Nightshade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Nightshade Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Nightshade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Nightshade Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Nightshade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Nightshade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Nightshade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

