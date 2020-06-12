All apartments in Arlington
606 Primavera Drive

606 Primavera Dr · No Longer Available
Location

606 Primavera Dr, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
PRICE REDUCTION is good for immediate move in! A perfect home for your family! Walking distance to Elementary school, community pool, jogging trail in a very convenient location for shopping. Upgraded appliances, commercial vent hood, Granite countertop. Living room opens to huge cover patio for outdoor activities. Storage shed, freshly painted interior! Both dining furniture sets, china cabinet, washer and dryer, refrigerator and decorated items and lawn mower can stay with tenants. No vouchers. No pets. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental history, no eviction. TAR application, ID, 30-day paystubs and $45 fee for each applicant plus a $200 hold deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Primavera Drive have any available units?
606 Primavera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Primavera Drive have?
Some of 606 Primavera Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Primavera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 Primavera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Primavera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 606 Primavera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 606 Primavera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 606 Primavera Drive offers parking.
Does 606 Primavera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Primavera Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Primavera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 606 Primavera Drive has a pool.
Does 606 Primavera Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 Primavera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Primavera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Primavera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

