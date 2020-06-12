606 Primavera Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

PRICE REDUCTION is good for immediate move in! A perfect home for your family! Walking distance to Elementary school, community pool, jogging trail in a very convenient location for shopping. Upgraded appliances, commercial vent hood, Granite countertop. Living room opens to huge cover patio for outdoor activities. Storage shed, freshly painted interior! Both dining furniture sets, china cabinet, washer and dryer, refrigerator and decorated items and lawn mower can stay with tenants. No vouchers. No pets. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental history, no eviction. TAR application, ID, 30-day paystubs and $45 fee for each applicant plus a $200 hold deposit.