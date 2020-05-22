5710 Ranchogrande Drive

Amenities

Split 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Walk in closet and ceiling fans. Woodburning fireplace and ceiling fan in the living area. Includes a dining area. Vinyl plank floors throughout. Parking in the back. Washer & dryer connections. No fenced in yard. Ready for move in. To schedule a viewing, go to rently.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1216214?source=marketing After viewing, apply online at frontlineproperty.com. Leasing criteria is also on frontlineproperty.com. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. If the home is advertised on frontlineproperty.com or rently.com, then it is still available.

