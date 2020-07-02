All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5644 Indian Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5644 Indian Hill Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

5644 Indian Hill Drive

5644 Indian Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5644 Indian Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home in Arlington. Master bedroom with recessed ceilings, lamination floors, new paints. Close to highway, schools and shopping centers. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 Indian Hill Drive have any available units?
5644 Indian Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5644 Indian Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Indian Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 Indian Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5644 Indian Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5644 Indian Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 5644 Indian Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5644 Indian Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 Indian Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 Indian Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 5644 Indian Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5644 Indian Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5644 Indian Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 Indian Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5644 Indian Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5644 Indian Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5644 Indian Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center