Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home in Arlington. Master bedroom with recessed ceilings, lamination floors, new paints. Close to highway, schools and shopping centers. Schedule your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5644 Indian Hill Drive have any available units?
5644 Indian Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5644 Indian Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Indian Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.