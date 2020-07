Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 living areas. Martin High School. Covered patio with mature trees in backyard. Walking distance to Elementary School and close to I-20 and 820 for convenience to Fort Worth or Dallas. Garage door opener. All applications must be submitted according to instructions under the Transactions on NTREIS. $35 app fee per person 18 and older.