5604 Lordsburg Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Recently Remodeled 2-2-1 home that backs up to a wooded greenbelt. Located in the Martin High School Area. Kitchen has been completely reconfigured to give the home an open concept. The kitchen features lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, under-mount sink, sink fixtures, and can lighting The home was completely repainted inside. The house as beautiful ceramic tile throughout. There are soaring high ceilings in the Living Room. The master bath was reconfigured for a better flow including cabinets, granite counter tops and glass shower door. The home features a large laundry room. The backyard features a large deck that overlooks the wooded greenbelt. New HVAC March 2020. This home is a MUST SEE.