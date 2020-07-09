All apartments in Arlington
5604 Lordsburg Trail

5604 Lordsburg Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Lordsburg Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently Remodeled 2-2-1 home that backs up to a wooded greenbelt. Located in the Martin High School Area. Kitchen has been completely reconfigured to give the home an open concept. The kitchen features lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, under-mount sink, sink fixtures, and can lighting The home was completely repainted inside. The house as beautiful ceramic tile throughout. There are soaring high ceilings in the Living Room. The master bath was reconfigured for a better flow including cabinets, granite counter tops and glass shower door. The home features a large laundry room. The backyard features a large deck that overlooks the wooded greenbelt. New HVAC March 2020. This home is a MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Lordsburg Trail have any available units?
5604 Lordsburg Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5604 Lordsburg Trail have?
Some of 5604 Lordsburg Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Lordsburg Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Lordsburg Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Lordsburg Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Lordsburg Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5604 Lordsburg Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Lordsburg Trail offers parking.
Does 5604 Lordsburg Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Lordsburg Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Lordsburg Trail have a pool?
No, 5604 Lordsburg Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Lordsburg Trail have accessible units?
No, 5604 Lordsburg Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Lordsburg Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 Lordsburg Trail has units with dishwashers.

