Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

5503 Petalwood Dr

5503 Petalwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Petalwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Summerwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/246a2df02d ----
Charming home with loads of updates! New paint inside and out, updated cabinets and counters in bath rooms that includes new fixtures. Spacious living area with fireplace, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Bay windowed dining room with a wonderful outdoor view. Open kitchen offers brand new stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and a large breakfast bar. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bath features dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Fenced backyard with over sized patio. Too much to list!To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions in the message. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. Application fees are not refunded under any circumstance. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Petalwood Dr have any available units?
5503 Petalwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Petalwood Dr have?
Some of 5503 Petalwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Petalwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Petalwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Petalwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Petalwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Petalwood Dr offer parking?
No, 5503 Petalwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5503 Petalwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Petalwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Petalwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5503 Petalwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Petalwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5503 Petalwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Petalwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5503 Petalwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

