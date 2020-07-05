3703 Enamor Drive

Amenities

A Lake Arlington gem just in time for summer! 4 blocks from popular Bowman Springs Park and Lake Arlington boat ramp! A 3~2~2 on a HUGE corner lot with side gate access for boat, trailer, jet-ski storage. Large living with vault, skylights, and WBFP with built-ins. Fresh interior paint and brand new wood-look vinyl plank in all bedrooms, entry, laundry, and kitchen~dining! Kitchen with double ovens, ceiling fans in all rooms, and large master with W-I closet and dual sinks. Young Jr High~Martin High School! Ready for immediate move-in!