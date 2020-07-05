All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3703 Enamor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3703 Enamor Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:44 AM

3703 Enamor Drive

3703 Enamor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3703 Enamor Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Lake Arlington gem just in time for summer! 4 blocks from popular Bowman Springs Park and Lake Arlington boat ramp! A 3~2~2 on a HUGE corner lot with side gate access for boat, trailer, jet-ski storage. Large living with vault, skylights, and WBFP with built-ins. Fresh interior paint and brand new wood-look vinyl plank in all bedrooms, entry, laundry, and kitchen~dining! Kitchen with double ovens, ceiling fans in all rooms, and large master with W-I closet and dual sinks. Young Jr High~Martin High School! Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Enamor Drive have any available units?
3703 Enamor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Enamor Drive have?
Some of 3703 Enamor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Enamor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Enamor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Enamor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3703 Enamor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3703 Enamor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Enamor Drive offers parking.
Does 3703 Enamor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Enamor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Enamor Drive have a pool?
No, 3703 Enamor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Enamor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3703 Enamor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Enamor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 Enamor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center