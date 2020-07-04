All apartments in Arlington
3700 Lynnwood Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:44 AM

3700 Lynnwood Drive

3700 Lynnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Lynnwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Completely remodeled! 4-bedroom home on a shady quarter acre. All new flooring, new paint inside & out, new fixtures. Gorgeous kitchen has all new stainless appliances, granite countertops & striking glass tile backsplash. Private downstairs master suite has a huge master bath with separate tub & shower, dual sinks. 3 additional oversized bedrooms with walk in closets upstairs & two bonus storage rooms. Attic storage, too! Living space has separation but open site lines throughout, excellent for entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids. Sliding barn door feature to mudroom-pantry area. Enclosed sunroom overlooks the backyard with plenty of shade trees, perfect exercise room or solarium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Lynnwood Drive have any available units?
3700 Lynnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Lynnwood Drive have?
Some of 3700 Lynnwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Lynnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Lynnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Lynnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Lynnwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3700 Lynnwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Lynnwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3700 Lynnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Lynnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Lynnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3700 Lynnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Lynnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3700 Lynnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Lynnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Lynnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
