3700 Lynnwood Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Completely remodeled! 4-bedroom home on a shady quarter acre. All new flooring, new paint inside & out, new fixtures. Gorgeous kitchen has all new stainless appliances, granite countertops & striking glass tile backsplash. Private downstairs master suite has a huge master bath with separate tub & shower, dual sinks. 3 additional oversized bedrooms with walk in closets upstairs & two bonus storage rooms. Attic storage, too! Living space has separation but open site lines throughout, excellent for entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids. Sliding barn door feature to mudroom-pantry area. Enclosed sunroom overlooks the backyard with plenty of shade trees, perfect exercise room or solarium.