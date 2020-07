Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated Arlington Home! - This fabulous 3 bed 2 bath home in Arlington just off Matlock Rd is ready for new tenants! Owner has put in new flooring, all new appliances including high end washer dryer. A covered patio expands the kitchen to enjoy some outdoor living space. Two doors down from the house is a community center and grassy knoll on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perfect for anyone looking for all that Arlington has to offer!



(RLNE4575634)