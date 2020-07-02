All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:19 PM

3404 Ramey Dr

3404 Ramey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Ramey Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8e9d01037 ----
AWESOME DUPLEX! Very nice 2 story duplex that offers fireplace, combination formal living and dining area, eat in kitchen, family room and bedrooms located upstairs. Close to shopping and dining. Don\'t miss this one!TO SCHEDULE A SELF VIEWING, CALL 817-736-1935, AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Ramey Dr have any available units?
3404 Ramey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Ramey Dr have?
Some of 3404 Ramey Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Ramey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Ramey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Ramey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Ramey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Ramey Dr offer parking?
No, 3404 Ramey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Ramey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Ramey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Ramey Dr have a pool?
No, 3404 Ramey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Ramey Dr have accessible units?
No, 3404 Ramey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Ramey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Ramey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

