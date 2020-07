Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A cute 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Arlington. Cozy living area, with an updated galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. New flooring and new paint throughout the house.



Fenced in backyard - great for families with kids and pets.



Close to major highways 360 and I-20, plenty of restaurants and shopping in the area. Arlington ISD