Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:47 PM

309 Rock Meadow Trail

309 Rock Meadow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

309 Rock Meadow Trail, Arlington, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is in the community of Willowstone Estates in Mansfield. Beautiful open floor plan makes it easy for gatherings with a fireplace for atmosphere, two living rooms for seating, and a kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar for hosting. Relax in the master suite with its walk-in closet, dual sinks, private toilet room, and separate tub and shower. There are three more bedrooms on the other side of the house. Travel outside to find an uncovered patio with space for seating, and a backyard with room for many outdoor activities. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Rock Meadow Trail have any available units?
309 Rock Meadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Rock Meadow Trail have?
Some of 309 Rock Meadow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Rock Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
309 Rock Meadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Rock Meadow Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Rock Meadow Trail is pet friendly.
Does 309 Rock Meadow Trail offer parking?
No, 309 Rock Meadow Trail does not offer parking.
Does 309 Rock Meadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Rock Meadow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Rock Meadow Trail have a pool?
No, 309 Rock Meadow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 309 Rock Meadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 309 Rock Meadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Rock Meadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Rock Meadow Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

